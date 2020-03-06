WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's priceless reaction is UNMISSABLE as couple gets engaged in their presence
After a much-needed break in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK, reuniting with the Royal Family for their final round of engagements before they embark on a new, independent life. Their first public appearance took place at the Mansion House in London as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. While Meghan looked spectacular in a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham, Harry looked handsome in a navy suit with a blue tie.
During the award ceremony, which "celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year," Harry and Meghan were pleasantly surprised as a couple got engaged in front of them. One of the winners popped the question during his acceptance speech as his then-girlfriend was left shocked by the proposal! She proceeded to walk to the stage and accept the proposal as Meghan looked overjoyed for the pair. The Duchess kept looking at Harry, who was equally happy for the now engaged couple and the two even clapped along with the crowd!
Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's priceless reaction to the surprise engagement below:
Tonight in London, for their third consecutive year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, which celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. By choosing to take on what seems impossible, these men and women not only set goals for themselves but have also inspired millions of people around the world. These annual awards bring together The Duke and The Duchess alongside wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community. The Duke, who founded the @EndeavourFund, spoke on the night: • “The Endeavour Fund came from seeing the gaping hole that can be left after taking off that uniform. The power that sport and adventurous challenge plays in recovery, yes; but most of all - the chance to be part of a team again while attempting to achieve unthinkable challenges - as if being shot or blown up wasn’t enough, you guys continue to impress, inspire and challenge what it means to have a life changing injury.” • Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Congratulations to all those who participated in endeavours over the last year and inspired others to push the boundaries of what’s possible! #EndeavorFundAwards
Romantic, indeed!
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will be joining the Queen as well as the rest of the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, while simultaneously completing all their royal engagements by March 31. The couple did not bring baby Archie with them for their final royal trip which has raised several eyebrows.
