WATCH: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's priceless reaction is UNMISSABLE as couple gets engaged in their presence

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pleasantly surprised as a couple got engaged in front of them at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. Check out The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's priceless reaction below.

After a much-needed break in Canada, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the UK, reuniting with the Royal Family for their final round of engagements before they embark on a new, independent life. Their first public appearance took place at the Mansion House in London as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards. While Meghan looked spectacular in a fitted teal dress by Victoria Beckham, Harry looked handsome in a navy suit with a blue tie.

During the award ceremony, which "celebrates the achievements of those veterans injured in service who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year," Harry and Meghan were pleasantly surprised as a couple got engaged in front of them. One of the winners popped the question during his acceptance speech as his then-girlfriend was left shocked by the proposal! She proceeded to walk to the stage and accept the proposal as Meghan looked overjoyed for the pair. The Duchess kept looking at Harry, who was equally happy for the now engaged couple and the two even clapped along with the crowd!

Check out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's priceless reaction to the surprise engagement below:

Romantic, indeed!

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will be joining the Queen as well as the rest of the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, while simultaneously completing all their royal engagements by March 31. The couple did not bring baby Archie with them for their final royal trip which has raised several eyebrows.

