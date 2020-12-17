WATCH: Meghan Markle's 2012 Christmas with Suits cast as Richard Marx's music video surfaces

In the resurfaced video, Meghan Markle can be sitting with her Suits co-stars Rick Hoffman aka Louis Litt and Sarah Rafferty aka Donna Paulsen.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle left the showbiz as she entered the royal family in 2018. However, Meghan's television stints keep cropping up on social media every now and then. And given the festive spirit and Christmas just days away, a new video has now come to the fore. Musician Richard Marx had released a single titled 'Christmas Spirit' back in 2012 and the video was full of celebrities dancing and lip-syncing to his song.

One of the many celebrities is Meghan Markle, who was at the time on Suits. In the resurfaced video, Meghan can be sitting with her co-stars Rick Hoffman aka Louis Litt and Sarah Rafferty aka Donna Paulsen. Dressed in their show outfits, the trio can be seen sitting across each other with a small Christmas tree in the background as they don Santa hats and lip sync to the song.

According to a report in The Sun, Richard Marx is friends with Rick Hoffman and had asked him to be a part of the music video. Hoffman then also included two of his cast members Meghan and Sarah for the fun video.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry, who stepped away from their roles of the royal family and now live in the US, have inked a major podcast deal with Spotify. In a bid to tell "uplifting and entertaining stories" the couple have now signed a multi-million dollar deal. However, exact details of their hosting and producing podcast duties hasn't been revealed as yet.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to host podcasts; Duo says ‘We love that it reminds us to take a moment & listen’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×