WATCH: Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8 month old son attempting to walk in a cute designer outfit

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy during the pandemic last year and have since been enjoying the joys of parenthood. Sharing a rare video on Instagram of her 8-month-old son, whose name is yet to be revealed, Nicki dropped a video which featured her son learning to walk. The rapper usually stays away from sharing any baby related photos or videos on social media.

The latest video made it special as the rapper's little one tried to put down his feet on the ground. Nicki Minaj who snapped the video can be heard saying in the background, "You ain’t trying to do all of that today?" she asked her son.

Adding, "You ain’t trying to do all of that today. Everyone bothering you. You had it?" She then hilariously changed her voice, pretending to be her son, and said, "Mama I had it, leave me alone already, please! Ain’t nobody got time for all of that, mama." While the video is all things adorable, the little one's style was not lost on anyone.

Nicki Minaj and Petty's son was dressed in a head-to-toe Burberry outfit including cute little vintage Burberry booties. He can also be seen wearing a chain with a diamond pendant which read "Papa Bear" along with a tiny matching bracelet. Check out Nicki Minaj's video below:

Nicki and husband Kenneth welcomed their son in September 2020 but have not yet revealed his name. In January this year, Nicki Minaj shared, "Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time."

