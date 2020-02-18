WATCH: Nicki Minaj shows why she is the Twerking Queen in risqué NSFW video that leaves little to imagination

Nicki Minaj promoted her latest single, Yikes, in a wild way as she used the song to twerk in a recent Instagram post that had The Barbz in a state of complete unrest. Watch the risquéNSFW video below.

Nicki Minaj isn't just your average female rapper! She's a rapper who isn't afraid to be herself, no matter what the haters may have to spout her way! The Barbz, as her loyal fan army is termed, is always by their idol's side as Nicki manages to thrill millions with her insanely gifted musical talent. While the singer had kickstarted retirement rumours in 2019, we will still very much be getting our fill of Nicki Minaj music to leave us satisfied and still, wanting for more.

One of her latest singles is termed Yikes and is extremely addictive once you listen to it. In order to promote the single in the most Nicki Minaj way possible, the 37-year-old rapper posted a risqué NSFW video, where she is seen twerking in bed to Yikes, and it leaves a little to the imagination. While the lights are out and it seems as though Nicki might be dancing with no clothes on, the lights are back on and we see the singer rocking a skintight suit.

Check out Nicki Minaj twerking to Yikes below:

During an interview with Billboard in 2019, Nicki cleared the air about her retirement rumours while revealing what her actual future plans were. "I love music and interacting with fans, so I can't really see taking myself completely away. But I want to be open to other possibilities in my life. I do believe it is important to become a woman outside of the magnifying glass. I have to make sure that I'm well-rounded as a human being," Minaj revealed.

