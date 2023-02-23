WATCH: North West Enact Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance with Mariah Carey's Daughter

Rihanna took over social media following her best 13-minute performance at Super Bowl 2023 , which has remained the topic of conversation ever since. The pop queen of the music industry, Rihanna, couldn't stop herself from recreating her Super Bowl live show event, which she did after 7 long years.

As seen in the video, Monroe is dressed all in red, while North West is dressed all in white as the background dancer.

North West and Monroe Cannon enact Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance.

A short video clip that was posted on Kardashian Social showed North and Monroe in a home's hallway. Monroe was spotted wearing a crimson bomber jacket, white ankle socks, and lip-syncing "Work" lyrics into a pink microphone.

In order to impersonate Rihanna's backup dancers, North dances behind her while wearing just white flare-leg leggings and a zip-up sweatshirt. She accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses and wore her hair in long braids with no knots.

North West, who is very active on social media, knows how to entertain her social media audience by simply being herself. With her oversized long hoodie, North West marks her signature style, which she carries very well with her personality.