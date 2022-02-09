WATCH: Olivia Munn details breastfeeding struggles, admits feeling like her body was 'failing'

Olivia Munn revealed that she battled with low milk production when nursing her infant, revealing that she felt her body was "failing." After failing to generate enough milk for the previous two months, the 41-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday recording her efforts to breastfeed 'when you have a low supply.'

She worked with two lactation consultants, bought three nursing pillows, and drank 'litres of coconut water' before opting to use formula to feed her newborn child, whom she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney. As per Daily Mail, Munn also tried lactation teas, biscuits, gummies, vitamins, and soups, as well as breast ointments and heating pads to improve her milk flow. Furthermore, The Predator actress wore a Medela breast pump loaded with formula around her neck 'with tubes taped' to her nipples to 'stimulate milk production while delivering' Malcolm the nutrition he needs.

Check out her post here:

However, Olivia further said, "None of it worked! I cried and cried,' she recalled of all her different efforts. 'I felt like my body was failing. I worried I wouldn't bond with my baby." She continued: "But then I said f**ck it. Breastfeeding is good... and so is formula." Interestingly, in a message to other mothers, she commented: "To the mamas out there - do whatever you need to feed your baby and don't let anyone make you feel bad about it."

The post on her Instagram received over 100,000 likes and almost 4,000 comments, with many of her fans sharing their own nursing stories.