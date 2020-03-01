WATCH: Portrait of a Lady on Fire star Adèle Haenel walks out of César Awards post Roman Polanski's win

Adèle Haenel, star of Portrait of a Lady on Fire, walked out of the César Awards, which is termed as French Oscars, post Roman Polanski's controversial Best Director win for An Officer and a Spy. The 86-year-old filmmaker had pleaded guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in the US in 1977.

The César Awards, which is equivalent to the Frech Oscars, were earlier put under the scanner for awarding convicted sex offender Roman Polanski with 12 nominations for his film, An Officer and a Spy. Now, to make things even worse than necessary, Roman was not only awarded at the César Awards with the honour of Best Adapted Screenplay but the filmmaker also took home the trophy for Best Directing beating the likes of Céline Sciamma for Portrait Of A Lady On Fire and Ladj Ly, whose Les Miserables won Best Film.

When the announcement was made, Portrait Of A Lady On Fire star Adèle Haenel walked out of the ceremony exclaiming, "Shame," at the award ceremony for honouring Polanski. Adèle was joined by her Portrait Of A Lady On Fire co-star Noémie Merlant while French comedienne Florence Foresti, who was hosting the award ceremony shared a black screen with the word "Disgusted" as her Instagram Story. Florence also asked the audience in attendance to not applaud the filmmaker when the nominations were announced, according to CNN and was also MIA post the controversial announcement.

Watch Adèle Haenel making a strong statement as she walked out of Césars Awards post Roman Polanski's controversial Best Director win below:

Adèle forever. pic.twitter.com/Fhe9xSLxCK — Portrait of a Lady on Fire (@Portrait_Movie) February 28, 2020

Earlier, in a statement to CNN, Roman revealed as to why he decided to skip on the César Awards inspite of An Officer and a Spy's 12 nominations."We already know how the evening will unfold. Activists threatening me with a public lynching," Polanski explained. More than 100 people were spotted outside Salle Pleyel, Paris, where the César Awards took place, as an act of protest staged by advocacy group Osez le Feminisme.

For the unversed, in 2018, Adèle was amongst the first prominent French actresses to come out with her Me Too story as she accused director Christophe Ruggia of sexually abusing her as a child.

"Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the face of all victims. It means raping women isn’t that bad," the 31-year-old actress had recently stated to The New York Times when asked about Roman being nominated at the César Awards.

