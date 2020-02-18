WATCH: Priyanka Chopra is Nick Jonas' biggest fangirl as she cheers for hubby's performance of Jealous

Priyanka Chopra became one with the crowd as she enjoyed her hubby dearest Nick Jonas crooning his hit solo single Jealous, during the Happiness Begins Tour in Europe. Check out Priyanka's fangirling moment for Nick below.

and Nick Jonas are one of the busiest celebrity power couples in town! On one hand, Nick is touring Europe with the Jonas Brothers for Happiness Begins Tour and will also be a coach, alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, on The Voice Season 18, which premieres from February 24, 2020. On the other hand, after her critically acclaimed role as Aditi Chaudhary in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, Priyanka has several projects under her banner - The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao, Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes and The Russo Brothers' Citadel, opposite Richard Madden.

Inspite of a hectic schedule, Nick and Priyanka are finding quality time to spend with each other, which includes a lowkey Valentine's lunch in Madrid, Spain. During a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Madrid, Chopra was Nick's biggest cheerleader as she was spotted by fans having the time of her life singing along to their famous tunes. We got our hands on one such fan video, where an ecstatic Priyanka is seen dancing along to Nick's performance of his hit solo single Jealous.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's fangirl moment during Nick Jonas' Jealous performance below:

Priyanka during jealous really gets me pic.twitter.com/AgUcz8PhSy — . (@Lizbethhx3) February 17, 2020

We adore this couple and how!

Is Jealous your favourite Nick Jonas single? Let us know your choice in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, the European leg of Happiness Begins Tour will conclude on February 22, 2020, in Paris France. The next tour dates for the Jonas Brothers will take place from April 2020 in Las Vegas.

