WATCH: Priyanka Chopra talks about leaving behind 'insecurities of 20s' in new promo from Oprah interview

In this sneak peek of Priyanka Chopra's interview, Oprah Winfrey can be seen asking why the actress chose to write her memoir 'Unfinished' at such a young age.

Days after dropping the promo of her show Super Soul, legendary talk show host Oprah Winfrey released another sneak peek. The glimpse is from her upcoming interview with Jonas. In this sneak peek, Oprah can be seen asking why the actress chose to write her memoir 'Unfinished' at such a young age. She also asked if the Covid 19 pandemic played a big part in giving her the time she needed to put her thoughts to paper.

"I have to say that a little bit had to with that," said Priyanka. She revealed that she had committed to writing the book in 2018 but her hectic schedule left little time for it.

She added that the time she got to herself during Covid helped her "delve deep". She added, "I honestly feel as a woman I'm in a more secure place. I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life.”

The actress then poking fun at herself said, "I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest thing I could write about is my life."

In the earlier promo, we also got to see Oprah asking Priyanka if she ever has plans of starting a family with husband Nick Jonas. After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah, Priyanka Chopra's chat will air on 20 March.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Oprah announces talk show Super Soul; Asks Priyanka Chopra about her family plans with Nick Jonas

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×