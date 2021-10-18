WATCH: Rami Malek & Pete Davidson's SNL sketch turns Squid Game into a groove worthy country track

Rami Malek's Saturday Night Live appearance had some of the most hilarious sketches, one of them being a parody of the popular Netflix series Squid Game, which has created quite a stir on social media over its interesting storyline. Malek, along with Pete Davidson grooved to a jammable country song with epic lyrics on the web series.

In the skit, the No Time to Die actor and Davidson play debt-ridden crooners who sign up for the Squid Game to make quick money! However, both of them get killed in the process, and they question their entire game plan towards the end. The most hilarious part of the entire sketch was the country song that was revamped from Branchez & Big Wet's Turn Up On The Weekend. "Yes, I'm broke and it's a damn shame," Davidson sings. "Guess I gotta play the squid game."

Both Malek and Davidson have donned the green outfits with unknown numbers written over them. The two participate in the games 'Red Light, Green Light' and 'Glass Stepping Stone' as shown in the series.

In the beginning, Pete shows some tactics on how to survive the game. "There's a robot girl who caught me running, better duck behind the nearest guy," he sang. The two of them show how gruesome the game can be, with Pete killing off Rami in the end to win the big bucks.

Watch the entire performance here:

guess I gotta play the squid game pic.twitter.com/q7vmm55GJX — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

For the unversed, Netflix's Squid Game has garnered over 111 million views in the first month, 28 days to be specific.

