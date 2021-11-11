WATCH: Red Notice's Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson & Ryan Reynolds gush about their favourite Indian dishes

As Red Notice is slated to release on November 12 in India, the cast of the movie comprising Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds have opened up on their favourite Indian dishes in a promotional video for the streaming platform Netflix. The video began with Gadot, Johnson and Reynolds greeting Indian fans "Namaste."

During a round where they answered some questions from their desi fans, the three lead cast members were asked about their favourite Indian dishes, and they had some brilliant answers! "I love Chicken Tikka Masala," Gadot began, adding that she is also a huge fan of "Butter Chicken with Garlic Naan and yoghurt" as well. The Wonder Woman later admitted that she loves every Indian food. Johnson answered the same question and immediately responded that he likes Tandoori Chicken. "It's delicious," Johnson replied.

While Reynolds didn't answer the question, he replied to the other questions asked to him, especially about who, according to him, is funnier; Johnson or him. Taking the opportunity to flaunt his comic timings, Reynolds said, "Probably the guy with less muscles, just gonna say. Because he has more time to nurture those aspects of his, you know, psyche."

Take a look at the video:

From the several trailers that were released of the movie, it is evident that it would comprise intense action-packed sequences, comic elements, and some epic bromance between Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson who set up 'a marriage of convenience' to arrest Gal Gadot. Netflix's official statement about the movie noted, "The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company."

Are you excited about Red Notice releasing tomorrow? Share your thoughts about the cast in the comments below.

