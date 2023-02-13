WATCH Rihanna celebrate backstage with friends post pregnancy reveal at Super Bowl 2023

Rihanna made headlines today, for more than one reason. The 34-year-old singer delivered her first-ever live performance today at the Super Bowl Halftime show, since the 2018 Grammys. If her much-anticipated gig was not enough to get people talking, she made sure she made heads turn by displaying her baby bump in its full glory. Soon, news broke out that Rihanna is pregnant for the second time. This makes her the first star to perform at the Super Bowl while pregnant. Surely, it was no ordinary day for Rihanna, and it calls for celebration. Scroll below to find out how she had fun with her friends backstage.

Rihanna celebrates with fans backstage post Super Bowl 2023 performance In a video shared on Instagram, we can see Rihanna celebrate her special day at the Super Bowl backstage. The Umbrella singer was surrounded by friends, who cheered, hooted, and danced along with her in happiness. The Grammy-Award winner exuded swag as she was dressed in a red outfit from head to toe. Rihanna wore a shining red bodysuit, with a matching jumper and bandeau. She kept the zip of the jumper open during her performance, thus revealing her baby bump to the audience and viewers at home. Rihanna has fun backstage at the Super Bowl

Rihanna performs at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Previously, Rihanna mentioned that choosing the songs for her Super Bowl set from her huge catalog was the ‘biggest challenge’ for her. She also revealed that there were about 39 versions of her setlist. During her 13-minute-long performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona, on February 12, Rihanna sang songs like B--- Better Have My Money, Where Have You Been? Only Girl in the World, We Found Love, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts, Pour It Up, All of the Lights, Run This Town and Umbrella. She ended the performance with a rocking rendition of her hit song, Diamond.

