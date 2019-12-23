Watch: Rihanna trolls fans who have been waiting for her new album with hilarious video

While rumours were plenty that Rihanna will be releasing new music in 2019, looks like fans of the 'Rude Boy' singer will have to wait longer.

After treating fans with some smashing music last in 2016, Rihanna is yet to release a brand new album or single. While rumours were plenty that the songstress will be releasing new music in 2019, looks like fans of the 'Rude Boy' singer will have to wait longer. If that wasn't all, the pop and R&B star also trolled her fans and followers who have been constantly demanding new music with a hilarious video. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, RiRi shared a video of an adorable puppy jamming it out to House of Pain's 1989 party hit 'Jump Around' while sitting inside a box.

The singer's caption for the post read, "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it." Last December, the fashion and beauty mogul promised her fans she would release a new record in 2019. It would have been RiRi's ninth album since her last album release, Anti, in 2016. Now, we will soon be entering 2020, and fans obviously have been waiting to hear Rihanna's music.

Check out Rihanna's latest post below:

The post left fans and RiRi's friends in splits. While one commented, "Why you playing with us babyyyyyyy." another friend wrote, "Cmon it’s Christmas time... make that gift!" Just last month, the singer joked saying 'I don't need this kinda negativity in my life!' when her stylist and Fenty's junior creative director Jahleel Weaver asked, "Where's the album heaux?!!!"

Do you think Rihanna should drop new music sooner rather than later? Let us know in the comments below.

