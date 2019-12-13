WATCH: Robert Downey Jr gets emotional as he helps Ellen DeGeneres reunite a US soldier with 3rd grade teacher

Robert Downey Jr. appeared on Ellen's special series titled Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways to surprise a US soldier named Roy, who was the biggest fan of Iron Man. RDJ came bearing gifts for the soldier and his family. Watch the emotional video below.

Ellen DeGeneres is currently on a roll as she's hosting the three-night holiday extravaganza, Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways. Many celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Justin Timberlake have graced the show and surprised the audience members with trips to Abu Dhabi and gift $500 gift cards. Robert Downey Jr, who will soon begin the promotions for his upcoming release Dolittle, appeared on the show to surprise a US soldier. United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Roy Gill and his mother appeared on the show to talk about how the women in Roy's life helped him persevere in his tough childhood and become a part of the Marine.

Furthermore, Gill also spoke fondly about his third-grade teacher Mrs. McIntyre and how it was she who pushed him to achieve his dreams. As Roy was a big fan of Iron Man, Ellen's first surprise for him was Robert Downey Jr. himself. After embracing Gill and his mother, RDJ quipped that he got flight tickets and luggage for the son and mother duo to travel to his teacher's house as they hadn't met her in 10 years. However, when Robert went to get the tickets, he instead came with two big gift boxes and opened it to reveal that the present was actually McIntyre herself! A flabbergasted Roy sought comfort form Downey, who himself got teary-eyed saying, "I can't stand it. I'm going to fall apart." The teacher and her beloved student shared an embrace.

Watch the emotional reunion below:

And now we're all Roy's biggest fans. I may have gotten a little misty-eyed at this one... https://t.co/g6iZ7FynBo — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) December 12, 2019

The Avengers: Endgame star tweeted the video and wrote, "And now we're all Roy's biggest fans. I may have gotten a little misty-eyed at this one..."

We love RDJ and Ellen 3000!

While Mrs. McIntyre was gifted a trip to Hawaii with her husband, Gill was gifted a car to replace his which is running at 284,000 miles! But, that's not all! Roy and Kelly were also gifted a washer and dryer as well as a house to keep the appliances in!

Meanwhile, Dolittle is slated to release in India on January 17, 2020.

