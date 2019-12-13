WATCH: Ryan Reynolds REVEALS daughter James Reynolds wants to be an actor: Showbiz is not good for kids

Ryan Reynolds appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and spoke about how his eldest daughter James Reynolds already wants to be an actor. Watch the interview below to watch Ryan's hilarious reaction to James wanting to follow her famous parents' footsteps.

2019 has been an extra special year for Ryan personally as he and Blake Lively welcomed their third daughter recently, whose name is yet to be revealed. They are already blessed with two daughters - James Reynolds (5) and Inez Reynolds (3). Currently, the actor is busy with work commitments as he's promoting his movie projects all around the globe. He appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to speak about his family and how the latter had met the Free Guy star just days before Ryan and Blake revealed that they were expecting their third child at Detective Pikachu's Tokyo premiere.

While Ryan quipped that he had no idea Blake was six-months pregnant and mistook it for a beer belly, the 43-year-old actor also revealed that his eldest daughter James is obsessed with Jimmy Fallon. James even gifted Jimmy a page out of a colouring book with formal clothes drawn on it that were flaunted in front of Reynolds by Fallon, who has also framed the same picture in his office. Furthermore, Ryan made a shocking revelation that no actor would like to hear from their children; James wants to be an actor like her famous parents!

"She wants to be an actor. I’m fine if she wants to be an actor. Go ahead. You know, in school, do after school stuff like that. That’s all fine. Right now it’s every day is like a recital, she’s singing songs, she’s doing little plays at home, but being a child actor in movies and stuff, that’s a whole other ball of wax," Ryan confessed and added, "I tried to explain to her, that’s a huge burden on your nervous system. Having to process all of that attention and information. Also, you develop all of these unhealthy coping mechanisms."

Adding his own twist to the tale, Reynolds quipped, "I was like, what’s cheaper and easier is let’s skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine. Because showbiz is not good for kids! I feel like we should know this by now."

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, Free Guy is slated to release in the US on July 3, 2020.

