WATCH: Ryan Reynolds sings a hilarious birthday song for Rob McElhenney; Fans want it on 'Spotify'

Ryan Reynolds is a great actor and a family man. He is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and they leave no stone unturned to shower their love on him. On Friday, the actor has shared a hilarious birthday wish for his friend Rob McElhenney and the internet is left in splits. The video has brought an end to the longest debate that is how to pronounce Rob’s last name. The video also features his It's Always Sunny In Philedelphia co-stars. Moreover, it also included glimpses of fans of the National League side Wrexham FC which Ryan and Rob purchased in 2022.

Ryan Reynolds' birthday wish for Rob McElhenney is unmissable

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan posted the hilarious birthday wish and wrote, ‘A birthday card might’ve been easier. Happy Birthday, @robmcelhenney Also… absolutely none of this was possible without the beautiful, heartbreaking and utterly charitable prowess of these two geniuses: @justinpaulmusic and @benjpasek And thank you to the community of @wrexham_afc for keeping this a secret. Also, would be a real shame if this became a regular chant at the Racecourse.’ The video begins with Ryan singing that despite Rob’s success, many people still can’t pronounce his surname properly. The video also featured an appearance from Rob's co-star and wife Kaitlin Olson, who plays Deandra 'Sweet Dee' Reynolds. Besides Wrexham FC fans, the video also included some celebrity cameos including Charlotte Church and more.

Here’s the video

Fans reactions

As soon as Ryan posted the video, fans flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions. A user wrote, ‘We want this on spotify’, while another fan commented ‘Is this the greatest birthday gift of all time???’ and a third user wrote ‘The year has peaked. It won't get any better than this.’ Moreover, what caught our attention was birthday boy Rob’s comment that read ‘Good God. You’ve started an arms race.’

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds celebrates 1 year of The Adam Project: It feels like the kind of film I grew up with