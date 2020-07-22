Watch: Seo Ye Ji adorably chases Kim Soo Hyun on the suspension bridge in It's Okay To Not Be Okay BTS video

It's Okay To Not Be Okay Ep 9 saw Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji go on a trip and it was packed with giggles on and off-screen.

Over the weekend, fans of It's Okay To Not Be Okay watched Kim Soo Hyun's Moon Gang Tae give himself a well-deserved break. The responsible younger brother escaped to a picturesque location with Seo Ye Ji's Ko Moon Young by his side in the ninth episode. Fans gushed watching Gang Tae break free from his conscious side as he fell head over heels for the children's book author. The fun shown onscreen was half of what the cast had behind the cameras.

tvN released a behind-the-scenes video to show that while Moon Young was scared to walked on the bridge (as shown initially in the episode), she ended up chasing Gang Tae as they reached in the middle. The duo was goofing around and having a ball while filming the sequence.

That wasn't all. Remember the scene where Gang Tae and Moon Young sat down to take a few selcas? Turns out Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji ended up taking a bunch of photos. The BTS video also showed what actually transpired between the on-screen couple behind the closed doors since the episode only showed the silhouettes.

The video also revisited the intense ending moment of the scene, bringing back memories of the emotional Saturday night we experienced. Check out the video below:

The upcoming episode's teaser hints that It's Okay To Not Be Okay will not watch Gang Tae and Moon Young reunite but it also teased Moon Young expressing her wish to have a Oppa (big brother) like Sang Tae. The episode will also shed light on Moon Young's mother's past.

