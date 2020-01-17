WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan wins over Jeff Bezos with his 'Don ko pakadna mushkil' dialogue

In his signature style, Shah Rukh Khan dished out one of the most famous dialogues from the film 'Don'. Check out the fun video below:

It was a star-studded night for American entrepreneur Jeff Bezos as he met with Bollywood's A-listers in an event in the city on Thursday evening. Bezos sat down with and Zoya Akhtar for a chat session that was attended by celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal among others. Among the many topics that were discussed at the event, it was quite impossible to wrap it up without a touch of Bollywood. ...And to do the honours, Shah Rukh Khan led the way.

In his signature style, King Khan dished out one of the most famous dialogues from the film 'Don'. It all happened when the entrepreneur shared about getting a role in 'Star Trek Beyond'. That's when SRK requested him to audition for a Hindi role. He also made Bezos repeat after him, leaving the room in splits. SRK, however, put a little twist to the dialogue and said, "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai".

A video of the same was shared by Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter. Check out the hilarious video below:

Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer... pic.twitter.com/RQUi0854PZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 16, 2020

King Khan also shared a picture with Jeff Bezos and Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar on Twitter. SRK wrote, "Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @PrimeVideoIN for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. @AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer..." Check out the photo below:

