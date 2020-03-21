WATCH: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello look madly in love as they cover Ed Sheeran's Kiss Me; tease new music

As a part of Together, At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hosted a 30-minute Instagram Live performing their hit songs Señorita, Lost In Japan and Havana as well as a cover of Ed Sheeran's hit single, Kiss Me. Watch some of the highlights below.

It's been a tough few weeks for everybody, due to the coronavirus scare, as we have been confined to our homes and have to practice the art of social distancing and self-isolation. Many have taken this opportunity to become closer with their loved ones as Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are cooped up in their self-isolation pod, in the middle of a jungle, as revealed by them in a recent 30-minute Instagram Live for At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions. The couple, who started dating in 2019 covered their hit duet Señorita, Shawn's single Lost in Japan and Camila's single Havana.

However, the most romantic moment between the lovebirds came when they covered Ed Sheeran's hit single, Kiss Me. A nervous Cabello was seen fumbling and blushing while the look of love between the two, especially Mendes, was too cute to handle. This isn't the first time that Shawn and Camila have covered Ed's song. In fact, at a younger age in 2017, the duo had sung Kiss Me in a home video. "We’re gonna start with a cover song of our favorite person in the whole world," Mendes shared as Cabello added, "Didn’t we do this when we were younger? Now we’re gonna do it older and not wiser."

Check out highlights from Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Instagram Live below:

i need a man who looks at me like shawn mendes looks at camila cabello. pic.twitter.com/M9VUClE2FO — kayla (@shawmilasruin) March 20, 2020

Shawn and Camila singing their hit Señorita. Wow these vocals.. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/hsSVEryYlA — Shawn Mendes Fans (@ShawnMendesFans) March 20, 2020

shawn and camila singing lost in japan, their voices intertwine so well pic.twitter.com/nRMnnSD525 — jas (@adoringcabeIIo) March 20, 2020

camila and shawn singing havana is my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/h5tgrQ1dQc — sebastian (@lovingcmila) March 20, 2020

We adore this couple and how!

Meanwhile, Camila could not stop gushing about her man's new music, revealing that she had heard some of it. When she asked his permission to tease his new music to their fans, Shawn blushed saying, "Don't hype it up," to which Camila revealed, "I've heard some stuff and it's pretty magical."

"We're so happy to be doing this right now. We were talking a lot about how this is a time where I think everybody should be extremely, extremely forgiving and kind to themselves and the people in their house and their family because it’s scary and frustrating. It's hard. The feeling of now knowing how long you're going to be in a place and this is really going to be a practice of patience with yourself and those around you," Shawn shared with vulnerable honesty while Camila passionately added, "... and compassion. The best way to show that compassion is really by distancing yourself from everybody, especially as young people, protecting our elders in the community and the people that are more vulnerable.

