WATCH: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac REVEALS hilarious advice he got from Harrison Ford

In a segment for The Late Show with Stephen Cobert titled Just One Question: Star Wars Edition, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Oscar Isaac revealed the hilarious advice he got from Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford. Watch the video below.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is nearing its release date as this Friday, we'll finally get to see what the hype has been all about. After four decades of entertaining the fandom by taking us to a galaxy far, far away, we're nearing the end of the Skywalker saga. Returning one last time will be Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron and Kylo Ren as well as original favourites like Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker. Directed by J.J. Abrams, it truly will be the end of an era!

As the anticipation levels for The Rise of Skywalker increases day-by-day, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert did an interesting segment with the cast of Episode IX titled Just One Question: Star Wars Edition. Given the ambiguous nature of the film where there are so many questions to still be answered, Stephen Colbert's employees asked the cast some interesting questions. One such question asked was if the new actors got any advice from the veteran Star Wars actors.

Answering the question was Oscar Isaac, who we know as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars franchise. "Harrison Ford actually pulled me aside and said 'Don't ask me for any advice or I'll kill you.' That was very helpful," Oscar quipped.

Watch the video below:

That's a classic Harrison Ford advice for everyone!

Furthermore, when asked what it was like to be a part of the conclusion to the original Star Wars saga, Isaac confessed, "It feels very fulfilling to have contributed to this epic, epic saga." On the other hand, John Boyega shared, "It definitely feels like you're a part of a moment in history."

Are you excited to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Star Wars: John Boyega pens letter to Oscar Isaac; says Poe & Finn's bromance is a greater bond than The Force

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release in India on December 20, 2019.

Read More