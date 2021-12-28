WATCH: Taylor Swift goofily sings her popular song 22 to celebrate her cat Benjamin's birthday

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a goofy reel while singing one of her most popular songs '22' as she celebrated her adorable cat Benjamin's birthday. While Benjamin didn't seem to be having much interest in the reel, Swift took matters into her own hands and made the clip special with her hilarious performance.

Taylor also explained the reason why she chose this song for Benjamin's birthday. In the caption, the singer penned, "Benjamin is 22 in cat years," along with the hashtag #ImFeeling22. She took to lipsyncing the line 'I'm feeling 22' while Benjamin stared at her adorably. The clip also included confetti swirling around with Swift wearing a headband that said, "I'm feeling 22." Her plans for Benjamin's birthday seemed to have been perfect!

You can take a look at her video with Benjamin HERE.

The I Bet You Think About Me singer also used the reference of this song while celebrating her birthday sometime back when she turned 32 years old. Swift had arranged for a dual party alongside her best friend Alana Haim. “*Don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30. Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much," the singer had penned while celebrating her birthday on December 13.

For those unversed, Swift recently released the re-recorded version of her album Red calling it 'Red (Taylor's Version).' The 10-minute version of her song All Too Well was one of the main highlights of the album and it went number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 as fans largely appreciated the track. The album too was successful in breaking many records as it became her 10th album to top Billboard 200.

