WATCH: Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn show their 'Lover' side with kisses at NME Awards as singer wins Best Solo Act

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2020 NME Awards and was honoured with the Best Solo Act award. Accompanying the singer was her boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn as the two displayed major PDA during the award ceremony.

It was indeed a surprise appearance for Swifties when Taylor Swift made a gorgeous, surprise appearance at the 2020 NME Awards at the O2 Academy Brixton in London. The UK is especially of prime importance for the singer as her boyfriend and actor Joe Alwyn resides there and was Taylor's plus one at the award ceremony. Swift was honoured with the Best Solo Act award, as she beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Beck, Charli XCX, FKA twigs, Lana Del Rey and Yungblud.

For the award ceremony, the 30-year-old singer looked spectacular in a Monse half-suit, featuring a monochromatic pinstriped blazer on one half and a white shirt on the other hand, which was paired with matching pinstriped shorts, white ankle boots and a white crossbody purse. While her hair was styled up in neat braids, the classic red lipstick added just enough colour to the sassy look! While we will still have to wait for T-Swift and Joe to make their red carpet debut as a couple, a fan on Twitter shared inside videos of the pair showing major PDA, which involved Alwyn hugging and kissing the Lover singer after her name was announced as Best Solo Act.

Check out Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's adorable videos from 2020 NME Awards below:

Just Taylor and Joe being in love #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/Axzh1xgt7T — sophie (@getlowsoph) February 13, 2020

Taylor winner of Best Solo Act in the World annonced, the hug I’m dying #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/yaOKMjXiSF — sophie (@getlowsoph) February 13, 2020

Taylor and Joe are so precious I’m gonna faint #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/tRke8KLdtQ — sophie (@getlowsoph) February 12, 2020

We adore his pair and how! We're glad Taylor Swift found her love story!

"I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal, balanced, grounded life. And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private," Taylor had earlier shared in her Netflix documentary, Miss Americana about her private relationship with Joe.

