WATCH: The Kardashians returns with Season 4; Kim Kardashian says ‘We are back with more drams’

The Kardashians have kept us entertained for a very long time, and there is no denying that. Since the premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! cable network in October 2007, the Kardashians have become practically everyone's guilty pleasure. The women (and men) of the Kardashian-Jenner family, along with the rest of the gang, have been a significant part of the reality TV show for over 25 years, for good or bad reasons. And now that the third season of The Kardashians has ended, another season is on the way to bring the family back to our television screens for another season full of possible feuds, disclosures, and reconciliations.

What does The Kardashians Season 4 have in store for us?

The 10-episode series, which will premiere on Hulu on September 28, is set to return with another drama-filled season. As Kim Kardashian promised in the teaser, they are back and better than ever. Though the teaser did not reveal anything about the upcoming season of the reality program, it did hint at more fun and more family relationships among the stars, as well as so much more drama. Khloé Kardashian, on the other hand, argues that we won't be able to escape them very soon. Fans will undoubtedly expect more Tristan turmoil, and they will also witness Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy with Travis Barker and more tears over Kanye West’s antics.

The Kardashians Season 4 official plot is as follows: "The cameras are back, with full access to Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie's personal and private lives. From fresh beginnings and second chances to unexpected joys, they continue to bear it all together, a reminder that the most wonderful element of life is family."

Keeping Up with The Kardashians Season 3

Since taking over Hulu in 2022, the renowned family has without a doubt shattered the internet with moments from the program that demand debate and, for the most part, are meme-worthy. The third season was no exception. For starters, as fans of the program are already aware, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t seem to get along without bickering, and Season 3 included the two battling over an allegedly stolen wedding. As Kim Kardashian said on the show in context to her and Kourtney Kardashian’s feud, "You stole my f*****g wedding country, and my wedding performer, Andrea Bocelli, is my all-time favorite male vocalist."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian's parenting issues were also covered in Season 3 of The Kardashians, as was Kim's issue with Kanye West's harsh online insults about her. The season also featured the Khloé and Tristan Thompson conflict, as well as Kris Jenner's past remarks about her daughters' appearances, which resulted in significant concerns for Khloé and Kylie Jenner.

However, we love them, and we love to watch them as well as stay updated about their lives, whether through social media or their show. So mark your calendars as The Kardashian Clan returns to our screens on September 28.

