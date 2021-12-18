WATCH: Tom Holland REVEALS he is a BTS fan, admits 'they are a big deal’

Tom Holland has all eyes on him right now because of his recently released film Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he is pleased to be compared to the world-famous K-pop band, BTS. Holland surprised ARMY, BTS' official fandom with his surprising revelation during his appearance on Twitter Movies with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The cast of the superhero film came across a tweet during the show in which a netizen compared getting Spider-Man tickets to getting a concert ticket for the septet. To which, Holland said, “Oh, that’s a big comparison. BTS are a big deal” He further said, "I really like the edits of BTS. They’re always done really well. Very entertaining,” he added. Meanwhile, Batalon and Zendaya also praised the group, saying, “They’re lit” The clip was shared on the official Twitter account of Twitter Movies. The video was captioned, “Tom Holland in #BTSARMY confirmed.”

Check out the video here:

got some time with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cast @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon and showed them your #NoWayHome Tweets pic.twitter.com/WNn0LWvh4B — Twitter Movies saw No Way Home (@TwitterMovies) December 17, 2021

In other news, Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the year's biggest films, was released in theatres on December 16, and netizens have already declared it the best Spider-Man film. To commemorate the film's release, Tom Holland shared an emotional post about the film being a "labour of love" and a life-changing experience for him.

In the caption, Tom wrote, "I can’t believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing. This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the years. We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!"

