WATCH: Tom Holland tears up as he gets overwhelmed by fans response at Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are gradually working toward the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is already likely the most hyped and awaited film since Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Leading man Tom Holland and the production team have been teasing what's coming for more than a year, and even with how much fans already know, it seems too fantastic to be true.

Holland has often expressed his excitement for fans to watch this film before attending the recent No Way Home global premiere event in Los Angeles, California. Following that momentous night, he wasn't one to hide his emotions as the event came to a close. However, after the Spider-Man: No Way Home Hollywood global premiere event, Tom Holland bared his emotions and showed gratitude to the people in attendance. A Twitter user uploaded a video of Holland addressing the fans in front of him at the Premiere. Although the audio in the video is mostly comprised of fan applause, Holland allegedly addressed the audience as he departed the event and said "I love you so much."

It's no secret that Tom Holland has adored portraying Spider-Man since his debut in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. The young guy often expresses how much fun he's had portraying the role over the last five years, and he's done all he can to hype up everything that's coming in his third solo appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will swing into theaters on December 17, 2021.

