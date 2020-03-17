WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have a fun High School Musical reunion amid Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale have a virtual High School Musical reunion amid the Coronavirus crisis. Check out the video.

People across the world have taken a break from their social lives by isolating themselves to avoid coronavirus and Vanessa Hudgens has found the best way to pass her time amid the outbreak. The 35-year-old actress is busy creating silly videos on TikTok and in her latest video, she had a virtual reunion with her High School Musical trilogy co-star Ashley Tisdale. The two came together to sing their first film’s hit track We’re All in This Together. And it is a treat!

On January 16, Tisdale posted the video, on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen dancing to the hit song. Hudgens took the video and clubbed it with her own version with a twist. In the clip, the actress opens a bottle of red wine and pours herself a glass. All this while lip-syncing the song. “Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Check out the video here:

The clip features Hudgens dressed in red cheetah print jacket a cream v-neck sweater. As health experts are advising people to self-quarantine celebrities are passing their time by posting hilarious content on social media. A few hours back, Jimmy Fallon posted a video in which he can be seen singing a hand wash song to his two little daughters. As his daughter, Winnie and Frances scrub their hands, standing in front of his bathroom mirror Jimmy sings, “Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face. Wash your hands, wash your hands, do not touch your face. If you wash your hands and do not touch your face, then the world would be a better place.”

Credits :Instagram

