WATCH VIDEO: Julia Fox REVEALS true reason why she dated ex-BF Kanye West and it has a Kim Kardashian CONNECT

Julia Fox is spilling piping hot tea on her heavily-publicized, month-long relationship with Kanye West! In case you were living under a rock, the Uncut Gems star dated Ye from January to February 2022. During this time, the 45-year-old rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson, the latter of whom was subject to West's social media tirade. So much so, the Saturday Night Live alum reportedly sought trauma therapy because of Kanye. In a November 21 TikTok video, Fox spoke candidly about why she called it quits with Kanye...

In a new TikTok video, Julia Fox responded to a fan, who commented about her relationship with Kanye West, "I just wish you weren't dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite." Julia began her reaction by first sharing her love for Kim Kardashian, 42, and The Kardashian star's famous family: "Okay. Since I was just gonna write about it in my book and then have y'all buy it. But I'll just tell you guys for free. First of all, the man was being normal around me. And not only that but, Kim Kardashian-the Kardashians, when I had a fashion line 10 years ago, they actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores. And so I've always had a love for Kim, especially. And even Kourtney [Kardashian], especially. All of them, pretty much. But, no, the big 3 - Khloé [Kardashian], Kim, Kourtney - those are my girls."

Julia Fox then confessed that the true reason why she dated Kanye West is so that the Grammy-winning musician could get off of Kim Kardashian's back: "Anyway, so by the time me and him got together, it was like, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song [Runaway] and said like, 'Come back to me, Kimberly.' That was really the only thing when we met. But I remember just being like, I don't, he was texting me. I wasn't really answering. I was like, 'I don't really want to talk up with a celebrity again. Nothing ever comes out of it, you know what I mean. It's like they're kind of boring, they're not what you think they're gonna be like. But he kept going and going, and he was like, 'You have bad text etiquette.' And then, I was like, 'Oh my God! Kanye's yelling at me. What do I do?' But then I had this thought, and I was like, 'Oh my God! Maybe I can get him off of Kim's, off Kim's case. Maybe I can distract him. Just get him to like me.' And I knew, I was like, 'If anyone can do it, it's me,' because when I set my mind to something, I do it."

Talking about how the ex-couple first started off with a healthy relationship, Julia Fox recalled, "And I will say that, that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter, first of all, he wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship. We only really talked about clothes and weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful, guys."

Julia Fox REVEALS Why She Broke Up With Kanye West

Alas, things went sour pretty quickly for the pair right after! "The moment he started tweeting, I was out. And that's the thing. It's like the media reported on our relationship running like a week after it happened or something. So, during that week, I think you guys all thought we were together. But we weren't. I'd already been like, 'Dude, I'm not gonna stick around for this s**t,'" Julia Fox stated. The 32-year-old actress-model also called out those who questioned why she didn't help West: "And also, I realized pretty quickly that he wasn't gonna take my help. I was like, 'I want to help him. I want to help him.' [pretends to cry before a straight face expression] I sounded almost as dumb as you guys saying that I should have done something to stop him from saying, like what!? But anyway, I was delusional. I thought I could help him. Anyway, didn't work, and now we're here."

Towards the end of the video, Julia Fox couldn't help herself from complimenting Kanye West for his craft: "But that being said, really deeply respect the man as an artist. I don't want to s**t on that. I don't wanna reduce his whole career to his really bad moments, you know?" However, in a biting last comment, Julia Fox concluded, "But that being said, I stand with the Jewish community. Period." This is in reference to West's troubling antisemitic remarks.

Watch Julia Fox talk about her short-lived romance with Kanye West with the Kim Kardashian connect below: