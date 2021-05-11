WATCH: Will Smith beams with joy as he breaks into a dance at the gym; Jokes about doing '10 reps' of it

Will Smith shared an energetic video of his country dance moves at the gym amid his journey to lose pandemic weight.

Will Smith recently hit the headlines for sharing an unfiltered image of himself where he was seen showing his pandemic weight. While the actor said that he was in the 'worst shape' of his life, he did soon vow to lose all the pandemic weight and even swore to stay off "midnight muffins' in his Instagram post. It looks like Smith's workout is already showing signs given that in his recent post, he looked much leaner and was also seen breaking into a dance.

Smith in his latest Instagram post, shared a video of himself doing a hoedown country dance. The actor was seen beaming with joy as he danced with claps and shuffling his feet side-to-side while jumping. The infectious energy of the video left his fans super impressed.

Looking at the actor's visibly fit stance in the video, several fans commented on the post appreciating his workout regime and even claimed that he looks much leaner than his previous posts. Sharing the video, Will commented on the post joking he managed to pull off "10 reps" of it.

One has to appreciate Smith for not missing a single beat in this amazing dance video. The actor in his previous post on Instagram had vowed to get into a better shape as he wrote, "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!" Smith had also revealed that he will be documenting his journey towards getting his health back.

