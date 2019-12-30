WATCH: YouTube personality Tana Mongeau opens up on marriage issues with Jake Paul, says 'I lost myself'

The social media personality dropped a video on Monday addressing her concerns in a video titled “the truth about everything”.

YouTube star Tana Mongeau is talking about how her life has taken a 360 degree turn since she married 22-year-old Youtuber Jake Paul. Tana, 21, who had a whirlwind romance and got married in July this year after dating for a few months, has revealed in her latest video how her relationship has spiraled drastically. The social media personality dropped a video on Monday addressing her concerns in a video titled “the truth about everything”.

In the video, Tana said, "I am so unhappy with the way my relationship looks in the public eye, and I’ve done so much pretending I don’t care when I do. I did so much of being the “cool girl” and not “caring” and I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself.”

Speaking about her dating days, “It was the best feeling in the world to be so on the same page with someone, it was like a drug. Something that was making me the happiest, most motivated, most inspired I’d ever been was also simultaneously helping me succeed and achieve so many dreams I’d had."

However, their relationship went downhill when Jake was spotted with his ex-girlfriend Erika Costell again. “After me and Jake got married, I feel like everything changed. I felt like I was opening my phone every day to something that just broke me further. Finding out about the Erika s–t on Twitter killed me, because Jake and I had so many conversations where he like villainized her, and I spent so much time trying to be everything she wasn’t."

While Tana and Jake are still together, she said, "Jake and I both have these psycho busy lives, and trying to fit each other in just gets harder and harder, and so many things keep hurting me further. I don’t ever want to be on bad terms, I don’t ever want to hate each other."

Check out her video below:

