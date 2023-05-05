Watched Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story yet? Emotional ending EXPLAINED

Spoilers ahead! Proceed with caution.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premiered on Netflix on May 4. The 6-episode fictional drama series is loosely based on the lives of King George III, who ruled the United Kingdom from 1760 to 1820, and his wife Queen Charlotte. The series, directed by Tom Verica stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest and young Queen Charlotte and King George, whereas, Golda Rosheuvel and James Fleet essay the older versions of the royal couple. If you watched the series and are looking forward to some insight into the emotional final moments of the show, you have come to the right place! Read on to find out how the cast feels about the season 1 finale.

Queen Charlotte’s Emotional Ending

In the final moments of the season, we see Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) visiting King George after she learns that one of her children is expecting an heir. The couple is now decades into the relationship as they slide under their marriage bed to “hide from the heavens.” This is when we see both the younger and older versions of Charlotte and George gazing at each other.

Talking about this particular scene, Rosheuvel told Netflix Tudum that it was director Verica who came up with the idea and that it was the only time Rosheuvel, Fleet, Amarteifio, and Mylchreest were filmed together throughout the season.

How does Golda Rosheuvel feel about Queen Charlotte’s ending?

Talking about the ending, Rosheuvel told Tudum that the ending captures the essence of Queen Charlotte and King George’s love. “I always find it really difficult to explain what love is. Because, for me, love is not about words. It really is a deeper connection with that person, an understanding that when you look at them, it’s there,” she said. “The glances between Queen Charlotte and King George — represented in both eras of their marriage — captures that emotion.”

“I love the fact that Queen Charlotte knows what to do to help King George, whereas young Queen Charlotte is at the beginning of that journey,” Rosheuvel expressed further. “Queen Charlotte now knows how to communicate with the man she loves. She knows what he needs. She understands him. It’s a lifelong journey for them and you see that in that last scene.”

Watch all episodes of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix.

