The Watcher: Naomi Watts TEASES her return to the upcoming horror series with Ryan Murphy

Naomi Watts has spoken out about her next project with Ryan Murphy. The 52-year-old actress will play a married couple (Watts and Bobby Cannavale) whose move into their ideal house is jeopardized by frightening letters from a stalker. In an interview for her new film Lakewood, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Oscar-nominated actress tells Entertainment Weekly that she's ready to scare the hell out of us again, nearly 20 years after becoming an iconic scream queen at the center of the 2002 classic The Ring.

The series seems to be inspired by The Cut‘s 2018 article, which revealed that in the summer of 2014, a couple, Maria and Derek Broaddus, moved to a suburban New Jersey paradise. Shortly after moving into their ideal house, they are bombarded with unsettling scrawled messages. “That article is so freaky. That’s what got me in!” Naomi said as per Entertainment Weekly. She added that she’s “only just now getting into prep, we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s exciting, I can’t say much more.”

However, she also expressed respect for her co-star, Bobby Cannavale, as both of them will portray the primary couple terrified by the mysterious stalker. "I'm thrilled to be working with Ryan, he seems to have the Midas touch. It's a genre that you know I love."

Meanwhile, Naomi is also scheduled to appear in a remake of the 2014 Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy, which follows a pair of twins who believe their mother — whose face is still covered in bandages as she recovers from facial surgery — isn't the same person they previously knew. The Watcher is set to stream on Netflix.

