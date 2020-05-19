Watermelon Sugar Music Video: Harry Styles raises the temperatures with the sensual MV; Leaves fans thirsty

Harry Styles dropped the music video of Watermelon Sugar and it is as hot as it could get.

When Cake By The Ocean was released, I remember tripping over the video, almost declaring it as, one of the best beach party songs in recent times. However, Harry Styles decided to give the DNCE song a run for its money when he released the music video of Watermelon Sugar. The former One Direction singer dropped the audio a few months ago. Although I was hooked to the song, not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine the music video would turn out to be something like this. Honestly, I am not even complaining.

As though the summer temperatures aren't bearable, Styles decided to turn up the heat with the new music video. The former One Direction singer dedicated the music video to "touching" and there is undoubtedly a lot of touching. Ah! the good old days all these elements served as the perfect summers' day plan. If the declaration wasn't enough of a hint, the horny singer went all out to announce that he wanted some "watermelon sugar high" and he wanted it "on a summer evening".

As he sings, "Strawberries on a summer evening/ Baby you're the end of June/ I want your belly and that summer feeling/ Getting washed away with you/ Breathe me in, breathe me out/ I don't know if I could ever go without/ Watermelon sugar high," Styles is surrounded gorgeous women who feed him a slice of watermelon as they enjoy the splash.

The video oozes of the 70s theme with the tint of sepia and the pop colours from the era sprinkled all through the MV. Goes without saying that the colourful, fruity video is NSFW or rather Not Safe For Home right now (sorry, had to do it!).

Check out the video below:

Although he dedicated the music video to touching, Styles begged his fans to practise social distancing. He took to Twitter and wrote, "DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. Practice social distancing," as he dropped the video. Sure, Styles, you release such a steamy song and then tell us not to step out. WHAT ARE YOU DOING TO US!

The video left fans thirsty! Fans took to the comments section of the video and Twitter to confess they found the video super hot. "when i said i want a boyfriend that rocks the whole 70s vibes, harry styles is what i meant," a fan wrote. "i've decided to become a watermelon!!!! #HarryStyles," another fan added. "HARRY REALLY SERVING US THE VISUALS IN THIS ERA THAT OUR BASIC EYES DON'T EVEN DESERVE BUT DOES IT ANYWAY," a fan wrote.

Others also poked fun at the singer and the Coronavirus outbreak. "" This video is dedicated to touching "Corona: Has left the chat" a fan joked. "Corona: no touching 6 feet apart! Harry: I'M BOUT TO END THIS MANS WHOLE CAREER" another fan commented.

Check out a few reactions here:

Even eating watermelon is beautiful#WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/mjScXFxMKV — best harry pics (@harrystyles_fly) May 18, 2020

What did you think of the music video? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :YouTubeTwitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×