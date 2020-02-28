The Way Back: Ben Affleck essays a former basketball star struggling with alcohol

Ben Affleck does not fail to mention that there were instances when he felt ashamed, but it all came together to make for a thought-provoking film.

The former Batman star Ben Affleck will reportedly play a former basketball star struggling with alcohol in the upcoming film titled, The Way Back. The film will see Affleck play the role of a former high school basketball player who is a star for his team. Now, the latest reports about the upcoming film, The Way Back reportedly revolves around the life of the lead character that struggles with alcohol and his journey to find his life back. The actor Ben Affleck recently said during an interview with Associated Press that he strongly felt at times that the film was very difficult to make.

The Hollywood actor also mentions during the interview that there were times when he felt hurt while filming it, there were times when he thought that the lead character who struggles with alcohol and wants to find his way back to his life had absolutely no similarity in the character he essayed and the person he is. Ben Affleck does not fail to mention that there were instances when he felt ashamed, but it all came together to make for a thought-provoking film.

Check out the trailer:

The actor reportedly was in New York to shoot for a scene with Diane Sawyer. The life of the Batman actor has made headlines on many occasions. It is well known that Ben Affleck had a life, wherein he struggled with alcohol. The actor has previously stated that his path to being sober has been a tough one to take. The fans and the film audience are very excited about the new film.

Credits :Associated Press

