'Way More Agreeable': Matt Damon's Wife Convinced Him To Take Up The Instigators Role, Costar Casey Affleck Reveals

Casey Affleck played a funny game that led Matt Damon to act in the new Apple TV+ movie, The Instigators. When being interviewed on ExtraTV on July 29, Affleck revealed how he got some extra assistance. This involves Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso to make Damon think about his character.

Who is Luciana Barroso?

Affleck, 48, admitted he went through Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, to convince him. "I went through Lucy," Affleck said, praising her as more agreeable and having better taste than Damon. Damon, 53, confirmed, "It's true, it's true."

Affleck had sent the script to Damon but didn't hear back for weeks. So he reached out to Barroso. “I hit Lucy up and she was like, 'I read it. It's great. I think Matt should do it.' I said, 'How do we get it done?' She was like, 'I'll work on him,' and that was it,” explained Affleck.

Damon and Barroso have been married for nearly two decades.The couple have three daughters : Isabella , Stella and Gia aged 18 ,13 and 15 respectively. In addition to this , Damon has also become stepdad of Alexia (25), Barroso’s daughter.

The reason behind taking the role

Damon shared what drew him to the role. “I just love the world and the characters,” he said after telling Affleck about his idea together with Doug Liman who was the director of this project.

He adds, “We really wanted the movie to be fun, and fast and not overstay its welcome. So, kind of, the alchemy of all that. It felt like something I didn't want to pass up.”

What is expected from the heist comedy?

The Instigators is about a father named Rory who together with an ex-convict called Cobby plans a robbery for a corrupt politician. During their escape from police officers’ chase, their getaway car is smashed into by another vehicle containing bureaucrats as well as crime bosses while they are in hiding.

To get help they have sought advice from Rory’s therapist played by Hong Chau. The heist comedy is co-written by Chuck MacLean and Affleck. It also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Alfred Molina, and Ron Perlman. The Instigators will be released in theaters on August 2nd and on Apple TV+ on August 9.

