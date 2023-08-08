Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual, says ‘this is who I am’

Wayne Brady, renowned host of Let's Make a Deal and celebrated actor, has publicly come out as pansexual, boldly asserting, "I am pansexual." In an intimate revelation, Brady opens up about his profound journey of self-discovery and the importance of embracing his authentic identity.

A revelation of identity and terminology

Brady, known for his charismatic presence on-screen, delves into his path toward self-understanding, shedding light on his choice of the term "pansexual." He articulates, "I came to pansexual because… to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual, or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board." Brady further elaborates on how this label resonates with his personal experiences and emotions, underscoring the profound significance of authenticity in his journey.

Overcoming societal pressures and discovering self-acceptance

Brady candidly discusses the challenges he faced in embracing his true self, including the societal pressures and stigmas that have affected his perception. He recounts moments of repressing his feelings and grappling with societal norms, particularly in light of his upbringing. Reflecting on his experiences, he bravely confronts the impact of harmful language and stereotypes, asserting, "What's the fastest way to hurt another man? I'm gonna call you out of your name. I'm gonna call you gay. I'm gonna emasculate you. I'm gonna use the F-word." Despite these challenges, Brady affirms his affinity for the LGBTQ+ community and his aspiration to stand alongside it authentically.

In his profound journey toward self-acceptance and understanding, Wayne Brady emphasizes the importance of personal growth and healing. His revelation is not only a testament to his own authenticity but also a message of hope and empowerment to those facing similar struggles. As he prioritizes his mental health and well-being, Brady strives to be the best version of himself, not only as a beloved entertainer but also as a father, friend, and future partner. In boldly declaring "You can play at being an ally, but until the day that you can truly say, 'This is who I am, and I wanna stand next to you,' that's not... I always wanted that day to come." Wayne Brady exemplifies the power of embracing one's true identity and the strength that comes from living authentically.

