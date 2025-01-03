Wayne Osmond, Beloved Singer of The Osmonds, Dies at 73

Wayne Osmond has passed away after suffering a serious stroke at 73. The Osmond Brothers singer died while surrounded by his family in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, December 1, his brother Merrill Osmond announced via Facebook.

“When I learned that my brother Wayne had a massive stroke, my immediate response was to fall to my knees and pray for him to receive the assurance that his mission had been accomplished, and he was successful in this endeavor in many ways,” the musician penned.

“I immediately drove to the hospital in SLC to see him, and I was able to say my goodbyes,” Merrill added.

The singer described his brother as a saint in his heartfelt tribute, saying he has never known a man who had more humility and absolutely no guile, and who was quick to forgive with an ability to show unconditional love to everyone he ever met.

The 71-year-old also honored his late brother’s “genius” ability to write music.

Wayne rose to fame in the 1950s alongside his brothers Merrill, Jay Osmond, 69, and Alan Osmond, 75. They were discovered by Andy Williams’ father, Jay Emerson Williams, when performing at Disneyland in the 1960s. The group went on to make several appearances on The Andy Williams Show in the ’60s, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Osmond brothers spent the early years of their career touring through Europe before breaking up to pursue their solo musical careers.

At the peak of his fame, Wayne married his wife, Kathlyn, 73, in 1974. The pair welcomed children Amy Osmond, 48; Steven Osmond, 46; Gregory Osmond, 43; Sarah Osmond, 42; and Michele Osmond, 38, throughout their union.

The One Bad Apple crooner, per People, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1994 but made a full recovery six months later

