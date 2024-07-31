‘We All Adore You': LANCO Chandler Baldwin Welcomes Second Child With Wife

The Baldwin family welcomed the birth of their second child on Sunday, July 28. Dax Wilder Baldwin, the band's 32-year-old bassist, and his wife Natalie welcomed their child. They uploaded a sweet photo of their newborn son soundly dozing under a gray blanket on Instagram to accompany their happy news.

The pair disclosed on Instagram that Dax was born at 12:41 a.m. on July 27, 2024. He measured 19.5 inches in length and weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces. The family conveyed their appreciation, saying they were grateful to God for the amazing gift. Additionally, they expressed their love and care for their new kid, whom they referred to as "Daxxy boy."

Baldwin family announces new arrival with heartwarming Instagram reel

Earlier in March, the Baldwins revealed their news via a clever Instagram reel. Selah Rose, their three-year-old daughter, was shown in the video eagerly racing towards her parents while clutching a sonogram. The video's background music was The 1975's song "I'm in Love with You.” Selah was seen tenderly caressing her mother's baby tummy, which was a heartwarming moment. The pair captioned the video with a fun phrase, "Little brother loading…🩵," expressing their delight and anticipation.

The family's excitement for the new arrival was evident in the announcement film, which perfectly portrayed their happiness. The Baldwins expressed their excitement and happiness as they welcomed this new chapter in their lives via their social media posts. For the Baldwin family, who are now embracing their larger home with love and gratitude, Dax Wilder Baldwin's birth is a momentous and happy occasion. In May 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram with a series of photos of the infant.

Family shares heartfelt moments

The Baldwin family revealed personal and touching moments after the birth of their second child on Instagram in their most recent post. The first photo showed Selah, their three-year-old daughter, dozing off on a cushion while wrapped in an orange blanket. In a different picture, the family was seen celebrating the birth of their newborn boy, Dax, in the hospital.

Baldwin emphasized his tremendous love for his daughter, admitting that his heart was completely dedicated to her. He also expressed his deep appreciation for his wife, Natalie, stating that his feelings for her had become even stronger after witnessing her acts of grace and unshakeable faith.

He expressed his admiration for her resilience as well as his appreciation for their tiny family, calling it a huge blessing and a source of deep gratitude. Baldwin's remarks highlighted his enormous excitement and thankfulness for his growing family, welcoming this new chapter with deep gratitude and love.

