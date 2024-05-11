‘We All Became Really Good Friends': Brooke Shields Recalls Doing Tequila Shots With Mother Of The Bride Cast

Not everyone gets to turn work into a vacation. But, Brooke Shields could while shooting for the Netflix film Mother of the Bride in Thailand. The rom-com premiered on the streaming giant on May 9 and has received mostly positive reviews so far.

The 58-year-old actor and producer shared her experience of filming with the cast and crew in the picturesque location, both fun and difficult, in an exclusive interaction with People. Read further to know about Shield calling for shots for the entire cast before shooting the last scene.

Brooke Shields’s bond with the cast and crew of Mother of The Bride

When not shooting, during their off-time or while preparing for their scenes, the cast played pickleball, took dance lessons together, and even ate all their meals together, Shields shared with People. “We just spent all our time together. We spent our days off together. We all became really good friends. It was so refreshing,” she said.

However, while shooting, it did not feel like a vacation at all for the cast. For two months, the actors put in long days on the set, Shields recalled how everyone was so tired. So, Shields decided to call for shots before they shot a large dance routine for the wedding scene, which was the last in their schedule. “We had been filming for so long and we had to do this last scene. We had reached our limit. And I was like, ‘You know what? We're all doing a shot of tequila! That's exactly what we're doing right now, and then we're going to go have to do this dance sequence.’ So, it was just fun,” she said and added that “tequila usually helps with most things.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shields explained that after shooting the last leg of the schedule everybody would be back to their “real lives” the next day which made them feel relieved and exhausted at the same time. But, all in all, “just happy that we made it that far.”

About the movie Mother of The Bride

The co-stars Shields enjoyed the shots with include Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale, Chad Michael Murray, Rachael Harris, and Benjamin Bratt. The film is helmed by Mark Waters and written Robin Bernheim. Cosgrove plays the role of Emma, the bride, while Shields plays her mother. Murray’s character is once again named Lucas after he played Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill.

ALSO READ: Mother Of The Bride Trailer: Mean Girls Director Pairs Up With Brooke Shields, Benjamin Bratt, And Miranda Cosgrove

The film follows Emma who surprises her mother Lana by telling her that she will be getting married in a month at a Phuket, Thailand resort, following her year spent studying abroad in London. When Lana learns that her future son-in-law is the son of the guy who broke her heart years before, things begin to turn awry.

Sharing a clip from the movie, Shield wrote, “running into your ex is hard, running into your ex at your daughter’s wedding is CHAOTIC. MOTHER OF THE BRIDE is now playing.”

ALSO READ: 'Best Day Of My Life': Brooke Shields Talks Hilarious Benjamin Bratt 'Modesty Sock' Scene In Mother Of The Bride