'We all get made fun of...': Emma Roberts breaks silence on unibrow teasing experience

Emma Roberts has been in the industry for over a decade now. Joining the industry at a young age, it's easy to assume that she must have had her fair share of comments talking about how she looks, and so on. But in a recent interview, the actress delves into a deeper issue with how a person is judged rather on the current trends than really how they look. Here's what Roberts had to say about her iconic thick brows.

Emma Roberts opens up about the time she was teased for her unibrow

In an interview with InStyle, she was enquired about her opinion on body hair she gave a "two-part" answer for it. Emma stated, "It's a two-part answer about my brows. One is that if you look at my first license photo, the arch in my brow is so intense and they're so skinny and dark that it doesn't even look like me." She continued, "And I just remember that was so the look back then." The American Horror Story actress revealed she goes "way longer without removing hair" from her brows.

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts runs errands as she goes shopping with boyfriend Cody John

She explained that many times while people follow the current trends, they don't even know they are doing it because at that point it becomes the norm. She explained, "when you're in the moment of a trend with brows or hair, you never know you're in the trend until you're out of it — and then you can't believe it." She went on to talk about her childhood where she was teased for having a unibrow. Roberts claimed, "the first thing I remember about my brows, because we all get made fun of for something growing up that sticks with us, was that I was in school and this kid told me I had a unibrow."

The actress recalls telling her mom about the incident that "felt so bad for" her. She admits that her brows "have really gone on a journey" with her.

ALSO READ: American Horror Story Season 12: Kim Kardashian gets full horror rebrand in new first look with Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts on body hair

Roberts stated that Body hair is nothing "to be ashamed of." But for her personally, it's about what mood she's in, as she admits sometimes she likes the "feeling of not having some," and then some other times she likes "the feeling of having some sometimes, so it just goes back and forth."

Meanwhile, the actress showed her support for people showing more body hair on social media, as it gives her a perspective on what everyone is doing as far as beauty is concerned.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emma Roberts is nervous her son Rhodes might inherit THIS trait from her: I hope it’s not hereditary