'We almost didn't make it to this one': Pink opens up about marriage issues as she celebrates 18th anniversary

Pink (Alecia Moore) and her husband, Carey Hart, have navigated a tumultuous journey in their marriage, marked by separations and reconciliations. The couple has been candid about their challenges, offering glimpses into the complexities of maintaining a high-profile relationship.

Despite the public scrutiny, Pink and Carey have displayed resilience, working through their issues and emphasizing their commitment to their family. The transparency about their struggles underscores the reality that even celebrity unions face difficulties.

Pink opens up about her marriage issues with Carey Hart

The renowned singer behind Get the Party Started commemorated her 18th anniversary on January 7, taking to Instagram to express her heartfelt sentiments for her husband, Carey Hart. She initiated her caption with a tender note, stating, "Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table." Acknowledging the highs and lows of their marriage, she continued, "We almost didn't make it to this one, well, a couple of them, if I'm being honest."

Her words came as the couple has experienced a rollercoaster relationship since meeting in 2001 at the Summer X Games, leading to a brief breakup in 2003. Despite the challenges, they reconciled and tied the knot in 2006 in Costa Rica, only to face another separation in 2008. However, they found their way back to each other in 2010.

Advertisement

Reflecting on their 22 years of turbulent marriage, Pink provided a genuine glimpse into her early desires in a partner, confessing, "When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn't lie to me. I didn't have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust."

Accompanied by a picture from their punk era and another adorable one with their daughter Willow, the post resonated with the audience emotionally. Pink expressed her surprise and humility at the elements of 'loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience.' She found it "wonderful" how love could rearrange itself and "how love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five". Proudly acknowledging the scars of their journey, the 44-year-old singer concluded her caption, "I'm proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly" before calling her husband' my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock. I love you and I love us."

ALSO READ: 'She's my Barbie': Selena Gomez channels hot pink vibes in corset power suit for discussion event, fans call her 'stunning'

Pink celebrates husband’s 48th birthday

To mark her husband's birthday, Pink took to the social media platform to express her love and admiration for Carey Hart. In a heartwarming post, she reminisced about their 21 years of shared birthdays, highlighting the transformative journey she witnessed in him. From a young, exceptional athlete, he evolved into a wise and even more attractive figure, embodying the roles of a successful businessman, entrepreneur, father, and devoted husband.

She wrote, "We have celebrated 21 birthdays together. I've watched you grow from a young, gorgeous, insane athlete into a wise, even more gorgeous businessman, entrepreneur, father and husband," she captioned a black-and-white photo of the couple. You are just getting started and I've loved growing up with you and raising little humans together. I am excited for you for this year ahead, maybe more than ever before. I wish you peace and love. I am so glad you were born. Happy birthday Carebear."

ALSO READ: 22 Pink Singer Hairstyles: Daring And Dynamic at Its Best