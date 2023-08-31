‘We are about to go on a little adventure together’: Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour Concert Film; See release date, streaming details and more

Taylor Swift has been making headlines for all the right reasons. From her record-breaking album Midnights to her outstanding Eras Tour, Swift has been very busy. But she has a surprise for all the Swifties out there. The Blank Space singer is set to take her fans on a little adventure. Are you Ready for it…? Taylor Swift is releasing a one-of-a-kind concert film, Eras Tour Concert Film. The film will be released across North America on the big screen on Friday, October 13th. Here is everything you need to know about Swift’s first theatrical release.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Release Date and other details

Those who couldn't acquire tickets to Taylor Swift's record-breaking stadium tour in the United States may have their bruised emotions soothed a little, and those who did may be in for some quick memories. Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, a filmed rendition, will be shown in cinemas in North America this autumn, with an opening date of Friday, October 13th (of course).

It's not the one- or two-night special engagement that music lovers have grown accustomed to with video concert experiences in theaters. AMC Theatres has promised that the picture will play at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout its original run, with several of the chain's Imax screens showing it.

Tickets are now available for purchase at AMCTheatres.com and Fandango. On ordinary displays, prices are as mathematically loaded as everything in Swift's world: $19.89 for adults (plus tax), $13.13 for children and seniors. (As always, there will be an additional price for Imax and Dolby Cinema showings.)

However, the concert film will only be released in North America on the big screen; no other streaming details have yet been revealed.

Taylor Swift's Era Tour

The Eras Tour, which is technically just halfway through, has already been one of the most successful tours in history. The anticipation was palpable from the time Swift announced the tour (her first since the 2018 Reputation tour) in late 2022, following the release of her current album, Midnights. (Seriously, when the dates were released, numerous individuals were forced to decide if it was worth it to rearrange their own marriages.)

The influence of Swift's Eras Tour was also so great that it benefited local economies and had government officials prostrating themselves in her praise, renaming streets after her, or pleading with her to bring the tour to their countries, states, or cities. It even launched Cruel Summer, a fan-favorite Lover track that was never issued as a single, into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10.

However, Swift's Eras tour will resume in November with a stop in South America. She'll then go on tour through Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United Kingdom during 2024. She will then return to North America for one more run in October 2024.

As if Swift wasn't overworked, she recently announced the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) at her last Los Angeles Eras Tour event earlier this month.

