Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and death, which could be triggering for some readers.

Patricia Arquette portrayed Gypsy Rose Blanchard's mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in Hulu's The Act almost four years ago. Gypsy Rose recently shared her thoughts regarding Arquette's performance. And now, Gypsy Rose's criticism of Arquette's portrayal of her late mother, Dee Dee, is something she is 'okay' with. The actor told TooFab that Rose was more than entitled to her opinion.

Patricia Arquette on Gypsy Rose's life

Arquette claimed that she has never met Rose and thinks what she lived through is horrific. Arquette said that she is glad that Rose is out and living her life. She believes that people should give her some space, and she gets to live her life for the first time freely by making her own healthy choices, hopefully.

Patricia Arquette reacts to Gypsy's Rose's criticism of her performance in The Act

In May, Blanchard revealed to Us Weekly that she had watched just one episode of The Act. She admitted that Joey King did a fantastic job playing her, but she felt Patricia Arquette, who played Dee Dee, was a little bit harder on her. After that, the 32-year-old said, "Because it's my life," and she is "very hypercritical of it."

Arquette reacted to this saying. "Oh, I didn't know that. Well, that's okay; I can live with that. I'm okay with that. And who could blame her? We are all entitled to our opinions." She further added that Dee Dee was her mom, and even though they killed her, they also really loved her, so they had a very complicated relationship.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Meanwhile, the new Lifetime series Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up will provide deep insights into the personal lives of the former prisoner turned influencer as she ultimately relishes her freedom after being released from jail in December. Life After Lock Up takes up exactly where the January documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, left off.

