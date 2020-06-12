We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal: Did you catch the adorable moment between animated V & Jungkook in BTS' MV?

While the entire music video of We Are Bulletproof left ARMY extremely emotional, the fans couldn't get over one particular moment shared between animated V and Jungkook. Watch below to know which brief but memorable moment we are talking about.

Last night, ARMY were in a state of emotional unrest as BTS released a deeply soul-stirring music video for We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal. At the time of Map of the Soul: 7's release, fans were requesting for an MV to accompany the track that tugged at the heartstrings for its lyrics, which candidly traced BTS' seven-year journey. Even in the MV released, as a part of FESTA 2020 to celebrate their seventh anniversary, the boys don't shy away from showcasing the various struggles they had to overcome to get to where they are right now.

There were several homages to various music videos as animated BTS members ran through their years of adversity and breaking through moments. However, ARMY was also able to decipher the subtle movements made by the members that show not just their individual quirks but also their deeply knitted friendship. Whether it be Jin catching Suga's tear as J-Hope breaks down holding their 2018 MAMA award with the backdrop of The Wings Tour ending ment to Jimin and V showing that they are soulmates in every parallel universe with TaeTae resting his head on ChimChim's shoulders, every frame was a memory.

One such memorable moment that had ARMY in genuine tears was when the boys fly high thanks to the purple whale (a reference to Whalien 82 with ARMY symbolising the whale). While the boys stare in wonderment at the purple stars, we see V with his spectacles doing the iconic Titanic pose and spreading his arms wide. As Kookie looks at his hyung with his big Bambi eyes, he immediately copies the pose and spreads his arms as high as he could go. This showed just how much Jugkook admires his hyungs and wants to follow their footsteps, especially Taehyung.

Watch the adorable Taekook moment from BTS' We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV below:

Jungkook looked at Taehyung spreading his arms and then did the same so cute! pic.twitter.com/BAOqTEMYg4 — taekook (@taekookmemories) June 11, 2020

Like we needed another reason to cry over how brilliant the We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV truly was.

