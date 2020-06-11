We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal MV termed 'masterpiece'; Highlights BTS overcoming adversity & staying strong

As a part of FESTA 2020, BTS dropped an emotional music video of We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, which highlights the struggles that the members had to persevere through to come out stronger than ever thanks to the septet's unbreakable bond and ARMY.

Way to hit us right in the feels and leave us a crying mess, BTS! As a part of FESTA 2020, to celebrate their seventh anniversary since their debut in 2013, BTS dropped an emotional music video for We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal, which is part of Map of the Soul: 7. While ARMY was expecting a tear-jerking MV, given the meaning behind the lyrics, the fans were anything but prepared for what they got in return. It was a roller-coaster ride of emotions, to say the least!

In what is an animated version of the BTS members, we are taken on a soul-stirring journey from their debut as rookies with big dreams to finally achieving them. However, they also highlighted the adversities that they had to face before and along the way that almost tore them apart. However, it was the septet's unbreakable bond and ARMY's love for them that helped them persevere through the darkest of days. We see the members battling their inner demons while coursing through locations of their iconic music videos like No More Dream, N.O, Boy In Luv, Danger, I Need You, Young Forever, Run, Blood Sweat & Tears, Not Today, Spring Day, Butterfly before ending it with Boy With Love, which shows their growth as a band and individuals.

Moreover, fans were especially left gutted by the reference to Whalien 52 possibly implying that the whale in reference to the MV is ARMY, who helped BTS fly and be less lonely. Then there's also the callback to BTS, especially J-Hope breaking down during the ending ment of The Wings Tour, which was followed by them being surrounded by purple stars during the Born Singer moment of the concert. "We were only seven. But, we have you all now," hits to another level of our hearts after the MV.

