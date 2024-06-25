‘We Are Going For It': Joseph Quinn Shares Exciting Fantastic Four Update Amid Stranger Things Season 5 Delays

With several upcoming roles in popular franchises like Gladiator II and Marvel’s reboot of The Fantastic Four, the British actor Joseph Quinn is on a roll. The 30-year-old Stranger Things star shared his experience working on the script he called “amazing.”

While Quinn did not have much to speak about his return to the role of the fan-favorite Eddie Munson in the season finale of the Netflix sci-fi horror drama series, he had updates for Marvel fans as he spoke to ComicBook. Check out below for what he has to share about his experience of filming the upcoming Fantastic Four.

Joseph Quinn is “nervous” about working in MCU

After multiple attempts at the Fantastic Four movie, a reboot is finally set to hit the big screen as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quinn has taken on the role of the fiery Human Torch in the superhero team featured in the Marvel Comics. Before Quinn, the character was portrayed by Chris Evans in the 2005 film and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007.

Talking about shooting for the film, Quinn said he is “very excited” to work alongside the other cast members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others.

“It's been a wonderful experience so far. We've got a wonderful gang on it. I'm nervous, obviously. I'm really looking forward to getting into it. The script is amazing.” he said. Praising the director Matt Shakman, Quinn said he is “fantastic” and that his intention behind making the film is “We're going for it.”

Everything we know about the upcoming Fantastic Four film

The unconventional family was first established by Marvel luminaries Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961, and the story follows four scientists who are exposed to cosmic radiation and receive powers as a result. The core four, comprising Reed Richards as Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm as The Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm as The Thing, and Johnny Storm as The Human Torch became one of Marvel's most adored superhero teams.

Marvel sold the film rights to the Fantastic Four back in the 1980s, and in the 1990s, a low-budget movie attempt was made which was never published. The first Fantastic Four motion picture, helmed by Tim Story and starring Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans as the future Captain America, premiered in theaters in 2005 who returned for a sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007. Later, in 2015, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan starred in another Fox revival, which was directed by Josh Trank.

Back in 2019, Marvel in collaboration with Disney announced the plans of rebooting the legendary superhero team. Marvel also unveiled an artistic first look at the movie's cast, with a painting with a 1960s vibe that highlights the group's recognizable iconic comic book costumes. The film also features John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, and Natasha Lyonne in yet-to-be-revealed roles.

The iconic planet-eating enemy from the comics, Galactus, will be portrayed by Game of Thrones fame Ralph Ineson. One of the most infamous enemies of the Fantastic Four, the towering purple-helmet-wearing villain made a cameo in the 2007 film Rise of the Silver Surfer.

