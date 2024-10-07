'We Are In The Halloween Spirit Over Here': Kylie Jenner Transforms USD 36 Million Mansion Into Autumn Wonderland; See PICS

Halloween has arrived early for Kylie Jenner, as the reality star has already transformed her $36 million Holmby Hills mansion into an autumn wonderland. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with her ex-partner Travis Scott, took to Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 5, to share glimpses of her spooky yard, declaring via voiceover in one clip, “We are in the Halloween spirit over here.”

The 27-year-old makeup mogul’s driveway looked unrecognizable in the short video, adorned with hundreds of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Adding to her harvest of fiery-hued vegetables, Kylie installed a towering skeleton figurine that stood at least 10 feet tall.

The star’s sprawling property was also decorated with seasonal baskets and potted plants laden with blooming fall flowers.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has perfected the art of themed decor like no one else, with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie always going all out with their no-expense-spared fanfares.

If you thought Kylie’s towering skeleton installation was impressive, you’d be surprised by her sister Kim Kardashian’s larger-than-life spider installation back in 2020, when Halloween was effectively restricted around the world due to COVID-19. In honor of the spooky season, Kim transformed her famously minimalist Calabasas mansion into a tarantula nest, installing a giant pink spider over her front door and wrapping her endless hallways in swaths of tulle to mimic a spider’s web.

Advertisement

“So since Halloween was canceled and there were no trick-or-treating parties, I wanted my house to feel really festive for the kids,” the SKIMS founder said at the time.

Her efforts paid off when North was spotted having a great time on the giant trampoline set up in Kim’s library.

It’s not just home decor where the KarJenner clan goes all out for Halloween and other curated celebrations. The billionaire brood’s annual costumes are also highly anticipated showcases. From Kendall’s unforgettable Pamela Anderson look to Khloé’s jaw-dropping Cruella de Vil, each sister presents a top-tier compilation of enviable looks. Last year, Kendall and Kylie turned heads as Sugar and Spice from Batman Forever.

ALSO READ: 5 times Kylie Jenner served looks in bold, edgy and effortlessly stylish black ensembles; take cues