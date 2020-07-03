We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together or Love You Goodbye; Which breakup song would you dedicate to your ex?

Quoting Selena Gomez here, "The heart wants what it wants", especially during a breakup. Songs have some ways to heal the broken heart. But if you had the opportunity, which would be the one breakup song you'd dedicate to your ex?

The monsoon might knock the doors of love. But it also acts as the perfect backdrop for the broken heart. A heartbreak isn't easy to deal with. Many newly singles resort to grabbing hold of a tub of ice and movies that could reduce the pain. While there are those others who delete their social media posts with their now-former special someone to help themselves from move on. However, everyone listens to a fair share of breakup songs as they heal.

From Taylor Swift to Adele and Selena Gomez, almost every singer has once penned a breakup song. But there are a few that top the list. For example, T.S' We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together. If you have had your share of endless back and forth before actually breaking up and ending things once and for all, you would probably turn towards this Swift gem.

Another favourite breakup song is One Direction's Love You Goodbye. When boy band sings, "One more taste of your lips just to bring me back, To the places we've been and the nights we've had, Because if this is it then at least we could end it right," we wish we got the closure we deserved.

But is it even a breakup if there isn't a couple of Adele songs? The Queen of breakup songs has a slew of breakup songs up her sleeves but the one we find ourselves going back to is "Someone Like You." When Adele sang, "I wish nothing but the best for you, too, "Don't forget me, " I beg, I remember you said, "Sometimes it lasts in love, but sometimes it hurts instead"," we held our own mini-breakdown concert. Last but definitely not the least, we trace back to Rihanna's Stay. As much as we wrap ourselves in the banket to convince ourselves to move on, sometimes, as Rihanna sings, we just want them to Stay!

While all these songs are on our playlist, we wanted to know from you, which breakup song would you want to dedicate to your ex? Vote and let us know.

