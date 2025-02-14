‘We Back Baby’: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody Reunite With Cast of Nobody Wants This for Season 2 Table Read; SEE HERE

The cast of Nobody Wants This reunited for the table read of season 2. After the hit first bunch of episodes, the creator, Erin Foster, announced a new season in October that will continue the story of Joanne and the hot Rabbi, Noah.

Foster took to her Instagram to share the pictures with her team members, giving a glimpse to the audience of the cast coming together. The photo put up on the story of her social media platform included Adam Brody, Kristen Bell, Justine Lupe, and others.

Alongside the picture, Foster also wrote, “Season 2 table read!! We Baby Baby.”

Even before the second season was announced, Bell, who plays the role of Joanne in the show, revealed to be ready for what comes next for the characters.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the actress shared, "[The show is] exploring what a real relationship in modern-day dating times looks like." She further added, “As long as humans remain complex... there will always be room for another season.”

Meanwhile, the first eight episodes explore the challenges of the relationship between the podcaster and Noah as the internal and external forces try to break their bond.

The official synopsis of the series reads, “An agnostic s*x podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, discovering if their relationship survives their wildly different lives and meddling families.”

The show went on to become a hit, as it represented a unique yet relatable storyline, actors playing the roles they never stepped into before, and the flow of narration.

The series is still in the pre-production phase and is expected to hit the digital screens in late 2025 or 2026.

All the episodes of the first season are available to stream on Netflix.