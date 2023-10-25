‘We became friends…’: When Chris Hemsworth candidly spoke about his friendship with Matt Damon

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's bond was forged, not just through shared Australian roots, but also through common love for adventure and family. The two actors have been spotted vacationing together, often in idyllic settings, enjoying quality time with their families.

They've also supported each other professionally, with Hemsworth helping Damon land a cameo in a Thor movie. Their friendship demonstrates that, despite the glitz and glamor of Tinseltown, genuine connections and down-to-earth values can endure, creating a special camaraderie that extends beyond the silver screen.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon's friendship

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon share a close-knit friendship that transcends their Hollywood careers. Their connection is engraved from their shared Australian heritage to their love for adventure. Back in 2014, Hemsworth opened up about his bond with Damon during his conversation with GQ .

The Thor actor candidly took the GQ interviewer to Damon’s place to borrow some bikes for mountain biking. While the interviewer described a thirteen-year age difference between the two actors, Hemsworth divulged his friendship with Damon. He said, “We became friends around the time I started to work, and I’ve really benefited from watching how he handles himself. Matt’s just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

ALSO READ: Revisit the time the Thor: Love and Thunder end-credits scene left Chris Hemsworth asking 'Wait, um, what?'

Chris Hemsworth on winning fight against a Kangaroo

During the conversation, the interviewer asked a hilarious question adding, “Who would win a fight: You or a Kangaroo?” According to GQ, Hemsworth is acutely conscious that his life story, which includes growing up in the bush, surfing, and having a dad who hunted buffaloes, might come across as “like ticking every box on the Crocodile Dundee form.” He believes it gives the impression of him being more rugged and macho than he actually is.

To answer the question, Hemsworth said, “Kangaroo. Absolutely. It would kick you in the face. A lot. They lean back on their tails and double-kick. That’s how they fight each other in the wild."

ALSO READ: 'It would be like The Brady Bunch': When Chris Hemsworth opened up about making a movie with his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth