‘We both dated the Jonas brothers’: Selena Gomez opens up about 14 year long friendship with Taylor Swift, calls it 'best thing that happened'

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are best friends. The two have been supporting each other forever. Swift and Gomez have shared their lives with each other. From cheering one another on award shows to standing up for one another, The two besties never fail to amaze us. Recently, in an interview with 104.3 MYFM, Selena Gomez opened up and spoke about her bond with Taylor Swift, revealing how they met 14 years ago.

Selena Gomez opens up about her longtime friendship with Taylor Swift

In a recent interview with 104.3 MYFM, Selena Gomez spoke about her bestie Taylor Swift and how they met. The interviewer commented that they have one of the rarest bonds, and it was truly inspiring to see them together. The interviewer then asked her how they met.

Gomez replied, “Thank you; yeah, we’re going on like 14 years of friendship.” The Rare singer then revealed how they met; she said, “We both dated the Jonas brothers. I was like 15, and she was like 18 at the time.” The interviewer then wondered if they dated the same brother. To which she replied, "No, I was with the younger one; she was with the older one, but it was the best thing that ever happened; honestly, it was so fun."

between the two of us? Is it funny to do an interview with someone like me who doesn’t know this fact?” Gomez then replied, "No, it’s actually refreshing. It feels great when people don’t know anything because most of the time they know too much.”

Selena Gomez also revealed her favorite Taylor Swift era

In the same interview with 104.3 MYFM, Selena Gomez revealed her favorite Taylor Swift era. The interviewer asked her what her favorite Taylor Swift era was.

To which Gomez replied, "Ahh, it kills me. You know, when I was watching the show, it was really crazy because I remember the first time Taylor played me her song Love Story in a hotel room and told me it was her new song from her new album, and just watching the show was so nostalgic and felt like I'd lived my life with her, so it's definitely emotional to pick one, but I mean, nothing hits like 1989.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have both been very busy with new music. Gomez is working on finishing her third album, and Swift is gearing up for the release of her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version).

